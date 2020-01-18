The Board of Control for Cricket in India has invited applications for the posts of men’s and women’s national selectors on Saturday. The men’s panel requires replacement for current chairman MSK Prasad and his colleague Gagan Khoda, who’s tenures have come to an end, reported PTI.

BCCI have invited applications for two positions in the selection panel of the senior men’s team, five positions for the women’s selection panel and two for the junior men’s side.

According to BCCI the release, the eligibility criteria for a senior men’s selector is seven Test matches or 30 First-Class matches or 10 ODIs and 20 First-Class matches and the age of fewer than 60 years.

For the junior selector role, the candidate must have played a minimum 25 First-Class matches and must have retired five years ago.

For the women’s team, the candidate must have represented the senior Indian women’s team and must have retired from the game at least five years ago.

To pick the selectors, BCCI have been mulling over the formation of a new Cricket Advisory Committee with Madan Lal, Gautam Gambhir and Sulakshana Naik being considered.

The last day for applying for the roles in the selection panels of all three teams is January 24.