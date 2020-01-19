Just as the Australia middle-order batsmen Steve Smith and Marnus Labuschagne were frustrating the Indian bowlers in the third One-day International on Sunday in Bengaluru, captain Virat Kohli came up with an inspiring fielding effort to get his team back in the game.

Ravindra Jadeja was steadily building pressure but in the deliveries leading up to Labuschagne’s dismissal, Kohli displayed a masterclass in ring-fielding, diving full length and cutting it off. The first one, in particular, was a treat for the eyes, saving a certain boundary. Kohli’s second effort saw him save a couple.

Australia’s No 4 went harder at a fuller delivery from Jadeja and Kohli, in a split-second dived to his right to complete the take. India clawed their way back in the contest with that wicket.

A couple of deliveries later, Mitchell Starc, promoted up the order holed out to Yuzvendra Chahal at deep mid-wicket. India’s fielding has been patchy in recent times but Kohli’s brilliance on the field has been a constant, regularly making his presence felt with his athleticism, reflexes and handling.

Watch Kohli’s brilliant catch here:

Video courtesy: bcci.tv