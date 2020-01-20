A sparkling century by Rohit Sharma and some inspired bowling helped India to a series-clinching seven-wicket win over Australia in the third one-day international on Sunday.

Sharma made 119 and put on a key 137-run second-wicket stand with skipper Virat Kohli, who made 89, as India chased down their target of 287 in 47.3 overs in Bangalore.

The hosts fought back in the series after a 10-wicket drubbing in the opening game to go past the Aaron Finch-led tourists 2-1.

“We lost the last three in the last series (in 2019), and coming back and winning the last two games after losing the first one, is very satisfying,” said Kohli, whose side lost to Australia 2-3 at home last year.

“2020 has been wonderful, and we just want to go onwards and upwards. Great for the team.”

Here’s a look at the big numbers that emerged from the game:

India this season in eight series across all formats (so far): Won 7, Drawn 1#IndvAus #IndvsAus — Mohandas Menon (@mohanstatsman) January 19, 2020

Sachin Tendulkar (49), Virat Kohli (43) and Rohit Sharma (29) have 121 centuries in ODIs between them. That is 41 percent of India's all centuries! #IndvAus — Mazher Arshad (@MazherArshad) January 19, 2020

Rohit Sharma-Virat Kohli pair in successful ODI chases:



Innings - 28

Runs - 2347

Best - 246

Average - 97.79

Run Rate - 6.06

Century Stands - 10

Fifty partnerships - 7



Their partnerships vs AUS - 186*, 11, 99, 54, 76, 137. #INDvAUS — Sampath Bandarupalli (@SampathStats) January 20, 2020

Since June 2017 in ODIs

Rohit Sharma

3984 runs @ 65.31 in 70 inns (19*100, 14*50)

Virat Kohli

4037 runs @ 79.15 in 65 inns (16*100, 18*50)



Combined figures

8021 runs @ 71.61 in 135 inns (37*100, 32*50)



Incredible consistency#INDvAUS — JSK (@imjsk27) January 19, 2020

Most 50+ scores in ODIs:



145 - Sachin Tendulkar (IND)

118 - Kumar Sangakkara (SL)

112 - Ricky Ponting (AUS)

103 - Jacques Kallis (RSA)

100 - Virat Kohli (IND)



Virat Kohli averages 68.86 in ODI run chases and 96.21 in successful ODI run chases#INDvAUS 🇮🇳 — Fox Sports Lab (@FoxSportsLab) January 19, 2020

7000-plus runs while chasing in ODIs:



Virat Kohli (133 innings)*

Sachin Tendulkar (180 innings)#INDvAUS — Umang Pabari (@UPStatsman) January 19, 2020

Virat Kohli today.....

5000 ODI runs as captain (fastest in 82 innings)

7000 ODI runs in chases (fastest in 133 innings)

100 scores of 50+ in ODIs (fastest in 236 innings)#INDvAus — Rajneesh Gupta (@rgcricket) January 19, 2020

Most centuries against a team in ODIs:



9 : Virat Kohli v West Indies

9 : Sachin Tendulkar v Australia

8 : Virat Kohli v Australia

8 : Virat Kohli v Sri Lanka

8 : Sachin Tendulkar v Sri Lanka

8 : Rohit Sharma v Australia*#INDvAUS — Umang Pabari (@UPStatsman) January 19, 2020

Rohit Sharma has a SR of 84 in 15 innings in the first 10 overs since Dhawan got injured in WC 2019 (and dismissed every 71 balls).



In the 2.5 years before that since Jan 2017, he had a SR of 70.13 and got dismissed every 51 balls in the phase.#INDvAUS — Deepu Narayanan (@deeputalks) January 19, 2020