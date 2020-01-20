It was a frustrating evening for FC Goa in Kolkata at the Salt Lake Stadium as a 0-2 loss at the hands of ATK meant that the Gaurs had to relinquish their spot at the top of the table.

Goals from Pritam Kotal and Jayesh Rane for ATK denied FC Goa a chance to claim their first win in Kolkata in the ISL.

Speaking after the game, skipper Mandar Rao Dessai lamented the loss, but stated that the team should still hold their heads high.

“It was a tough game for sure and we expected one. We knew ATK were a very tough side to crack, especially in Kolkata, and they showed yet again,” said the skipper. “But we can’t let our heads drop. On the efforts’ front, I don’t think there was any shortage.

“It was a tight game throughout and only a momentary loss of concentration cost us. Does it feel bad? Of course, but it is in these moments that you can show your true character. We have some important games coming up.

“I would be more worried if we had deviated from our gameplan or our philosophy. We actually did create a lot of good chances and were maybe one good connection away from getting back in the game.”

Shrugging off their disappointment, FC Goa will look to bounce back on January 25 when they take on Kerala Blasters in a game that yet again looks likely to have a big impact in the race for the top spot.