World No 2 Karolina Pliskova passed her tricky opener test to reach the Australian Open second round on Tuesday. The 27-year-old Czech defeated France’s Kristina Mladenovic 6-1, 7-5.

Johanna Konta, the 12th seed, was the biggest seed to fall in the women’s opening draw thus far, as Ons Jabeur of Tunisia knocked her out 6-4, 6-2 in the first round.

Maria Sharapova, who needed a wildcard to make the main draw, was dealt a further blow as the five-time Grand Slam champion was beaten in straight sets in first round of the second straight Grand Slam.

Croatia’s 19th-seeded Donna Vekic beat the Russian 6-3, 6-4. There were flashes of the form that helped make Sharapova one of the most marketable women in the sport, with the 145th-ranked Russian coming back from 5-1 down in the first set. But Sharapova, who was banned for 15 months for failing a drug test at the 2016 Australian Open, succumbed in the first set in 36 minutes.

Playing on the centre court Rod Laver Arena – a sign of Sharapova’s enduring crowd pulling power – she broke to go 3-1 up in the second set. But Vekic broke back twice and sealed victory on the second match point when Sharapova fired wildly wide.

Sharapova has struggled badly for form and fitness since returning from the ban for taking meldonium. She missed large chunks of last year with a shoulder injury and has seen her ranking plummet.

Pliskova, whose best Grand Slam appearance was defeat to Angelique Kerber in the final of the 2016 US Open, called it a “tough test” against 41st-ranked Mladenovic. She plays Germany’s Laura Siegemund or American wildcard CoCo Vandeweghe next in Melbourne.

“We had some good matches in the past and it was tough mentally in the second set,” said Pliskova, who beat Naomi Osaka on the way to winning the Brisbane title this month.

Pliskova, a semi-finalist in Melbourne last year, said the Brisbane triumph had no bearing on the next fortnight.

“It’s a new beginning here so weeks before do not count and nobody remembers,” she said.

Results

1st round

Polona Hercog (SLO) bt Rebecca Peterson (SWE) 6-3, 6-3

Elena Rybakina (KAZ x29) bt Bernarda Pera (USA) 6-3, 6-2

Alison Riske (USA x18) bt Wang Yafan (CHN) 7-6 (7/5), 2-6, 6-3

Madison Keys (USA x10) bt Darya Kasatkina (RUS) 6-3, 6-1

Arantxa Rus (NED) bt Magda Linette (POL) 1-6, 6-3, 6-4

Nao Hibino (JPN) bt Peng Shuai (CHN) 4-6, 7-6 (8/6), 6-3

Maria Sakkari (GRE x22) bt Margarita Gasparyan (RUS) 6-2, 6-2

Ons Jabeur (TUN) bt Johanna Konta (GBR x12) 6-4, 6-2

Caroline Garcia (FRA) bt Madison Brengle (USA) 6-7 (5/7), 6-2, 6-2

Dayana Yastremska (UKR x23) bt Kaja Juvan (SLO) 6-1, 6-1

Wang Qiang (CHN x27) bt Pauline Parmentier (FRA) 7-6 (7/2), 6-3

Fiona Ferro (FRA) bt Alison Van Uytvanck (BEL) 6-2, 6-1

Belinda Bencic (SUI x6) bt Anna Karolina Schmiedlova (SVK) 6-3, 7-5

Donna Vekic (CRO x19) bt Maria Sharapova (RUS) 6-3, 6-4

Karolina Pliskova (CZE x2) bt Kristina Mladenovic (FRA) 6-1, 7-5

With AFP Inputs