U-19 World Cup, India vs Japan live updates: Kartik Tyagi, Ravi Bishnoi leave Japan reeling
BREAKING: Ravi Bishnoi finally concedes a run!!! And it’s a wide. A googly gone wrong.
10.2: WICKET!! Oh dear, this is getting a bit ugly. A rash shot from Sahoo, who was the last top order batsman remaining. Patil has the wicket, Garg with a good catch at cover, running backwards. Jpn 21/7.
After 10 overs, Japan 19/6 (Sahoo 0, Dobell 0)
Ravi Bishnoi’s last 14 balls in the tournament: W W W W 0 0 0 0 0 0 W 0 W 0. HE has figures of 2-2-0-4 at the moment.
9.5: WICKET!!! Ravi Bishnoi has four wickets without conceding a run! Thurgate is out caught in the slips. Another googly. This is tough on Japan but some high quality spin bowling on display.
9.3: WICKET! Ravi Bishnoi has his third. Sets up Fartyal with a couple of away going deliveries and lands the googly right next ball. Classic set up. Japan are reeling at 19/5.
After 9 overs, Japan 19/4 (Sahoo 0, Fartyal)
First look of Vidyadhar Patil in this tournament and it is just good old medium pace bowling. Reminds this blogger of Vijay Shankar’s bowling at first glance. The wide count goes up again after four leg byes to start the over off. Meanwhile, Tyagi is back on the pitch.
After 8 overs, Japan 14/4 (Sahoo 0, Fartyal)
Unlike Tyagi earlier, Bishnoi almost gets is right with his hattrick ball and the appeal for LBW is turned down. What an over by the leg-spinner. Patil is the new bowler now.
7.2: WICKET! MAKE IT TWO IN TWO! And actually four in four. Another googly, another bowled dismissal. Takahashi is out first ball.
7.1: WICKET! Ravi Bishnoi finished his spell against Sri Lanka with two in two and now he has struck off his first ball. A hat-trick kinda, sorta! Noguchi is bowled by a googly.
After 7 overs, Japan 14/2 (Noguchi 7, Sahoo 0)
A couple of chances created by Tyagi. A short-ball induces a top edge from Noguchi but it falls in no-man’s land. Then a lovely inswinger to Sahoo that just misses the offstump. He bowls a couple more wides in the over, once again the radar going awry. Obvious talent, Tyagi. But he is searching too hard for wickets and changing his landing zone too often. 7 conceded by him in four overs, and six of those have been wides. Worryingly, he is walking off the field feeling his hamstring.
After 6 overs, Japan 11/2 (Noguchi 6, Sahoo 0)
A boundary for Japan, their first of the tournament! A full toss from Akash Singh (There have been a few of those) and it is driven square by the 16-year-old Noguchi. That will give him some confidence.
After 5 overs, Japan 6/2 (Noguchi 1, Sahoo 0)
And the hat-trick delivery is erratic. Down the leg side from Tyagi. Waste of a delivery by the pacer! But that over should be the template for Indian pacers. Full and targetting the stumps.
4.4: WICKET!!!! Kartik Tyagi has two in two!
Another delivery on the stumps, full at the batsman and it is plumb LBW! Neel Date is out for a golden duck and Tyagi is on a hattrick. Japan 5/2
4.3: WICKET!!!! There you go, Kartik Tyagi strikes early.
That’s the benefit of sticking to the basics. Tyagi lands one full on the stumps at pace and Japan captain Thurgate plays around it. Bowled. Out for 1. Japan 5/1.
After 4 overs, Japan 5/0 (Thurgate 1, Noguchi 1)
Another over where an India quick is perhaps trying too hard to get the breakthrough. India will be better off sticking to basics. Akash Singh starts over the wicket then around the wicket but the stumps are not being targeted enough. Finishes the over with a bouncer. It’s a maiden.
Japan 5/0 (3 overs)
A bit wild from Tyagi. A few outside the off-stump, then a wide down the leg-side and then a few that just went through the batsman. Unpredictable for now. Still finding his bearings or maybe trying too hard to.
Japan 4/0 (2 overs)
First runs off the bat. Noguchi gets off the mark with a single. Aggressive field being set by India and left-armer Akash is getting the ball to come back into the right-hander.
Japan 1/0 (1 over)
Thurgate and Noguchi are out to open the innings for Japan – the first order of the day will be to just spend time in the middle. One wide to start things off.
1.21 pm: The confirmation of the playing XIs. Opener Divyaansh Saxena, Shubhang Hegde and Sushant Mishra are out of the XI. Kumar Kushagra, Shashwat Rawat and Vidyadhar Patil come in. Japan are unchanged from the match against NZ.
1.18 pm: Garg says at the toss that his team wanted to make the most of the moisture. India have made three changes.
It doesn’t get better for us says Japan captain Marcus Thurgate. Here’s their story:
1.08 pm: We will confirm the playing XIs shortly. In the meantime, here’s round-up of how Garg and Co fared against Sri Lanka.
1.04 pm: The toss is news is in. Priyam Garg has opted to bowl in Bloemfontein.
1.00 pm: Hello all and welcome to the live coverage of the ICC Under-19 World Cup, as India take on Japan in their second match of Group A. Yes, you read that right. It’s Japan at the cricket world cup!
Defending champions India got their ICC U19 Cricket World Cup title defence off to a perfect start with an impressive 90-run win over Sri Lanka in Bloemfontein, South Africa. Siddhesh Veer was the standout as his unbeaten 44 off 27 balls helped set a challenging target of 297 for four, before he was one of three Indian bowlers to take two wickets as Sri Lanka were dismissed for 207.
Half-centuries from Yashasvi Jaiswal, captain Priyam Garg and Dhruv Jurel helped India post a commanding 297 for four, before two wickets apiece from Akash Singh, Siddhesh Veer and Ravi Bishnoi proved crucial in dismissing their sub-continent compatriots.
Victory sends India straight to the top of Group A in what they will hope is the start of a successful quest to claim a record-extending fifth ICC U19 Cricket World Cup title.
Meanwhile, Japan’s first match against New Zealand was washed out due to rain.
Toss update shortly.