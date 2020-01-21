India opener Shikhar Dhawan has been ruled out the upcoming New Zealand T20 internationals due a shoulder injury that he sustained during the third one-day international against in Bengaluru on Sunday.

India squad left for New Zealand, where they play five T20Is, on Monday and Dhawan was not part of the squad. The Board of Control for Cricket in India is yet to name a replacement for Dhawan, cricinfo reported.

Dhawan left the field clutching his shoulder in the third ODI, which India won by seven wickets, after falling awkwardly while diving to stop a drive from opener Aaron Finch. Later, he did not come out to bat and was sent for x-ray.