Cologne World Cup gold medallist Meena Kumari along with three other Indian pugilists recorded silver medal wins at the ninth Nations Cup Boxing Tournament in Sombor, Serbia. India had an impressive run with six medals – four silver and two bronze from the championship.

While Asian medallist, Meena Kumari (54kg) lost her final bout to Italy’s Giordana Sorrentino 0-5, Haryana’s Ritu Grewal (51kg) also lost in a unanimous verdict against China’s Yan Cai.

Another Haryana pugilist, Monika put on a tough fight before going down 1-4 against Russia’s Luliia Chumgalakova in the 48kg finals.

In India’s last bout of the day Bhagyabati Kachari (75kg) faced Morocco’s Khadija Mardi. The reigning national champion landed a few punches before going down 1-4 in a split-decision verdict.

Earlier, two Indian pugilists settled for bronze after losing in the semi-final. While Basumatary (64kg) lost against Croatian Sara Kos, Pavitra fought hard against Italy’s Rebecca Nicoli but lost 2-3 in the 60 kg category.