India’s Kidambi Srikanth and Sameer Verma were on Wednesday knocked out of the Thailand Masters Badminton after suffering first-round defeats in Bangkok.

Verma lost to Malaysia’s Lee Zii Jia 16-21, 15-21 in a 39-minute men’s singles match in the BWF World Tour Super 300 event.

The story went on similar lines for the fifth seeded Srikanth, who went down to Shesar Hiren Rhustavito of Indonesia 21-12, 14-21, 12-21 in a match that lasted 48 minutes.

This was Srikanth’s third consecutive first-round exit this season.

Saina Nehwal and HS Prannoy are scheduled to start their campaign later in the day.