Veteran tennis player Leander Paes has been given a mixed-doubles wild card for the ongoing Australia Open and he will partner former French Open champion Jelena Ostapenko.

The 46-year-old Paes, who has announced that 2020 would be his last season on the circuit, is currently ranked 119th in men’s doubles and could not have played in the tournament that has seen him win three mixed doubles titles apart from one men’s doubles crown in 2012.

Paes has, however, not been able to make it to the men’s doubles draw.

The Indo-Latvian pair will open their account against fellow wild card entrants Storm Sanders and Marc Polmans from Australia in the opening round and could face top seeds Barbora Strycova and Marcelo Melo in the second round.