Sania Mirza’s Grand Slam return after a two-year maternity break ended with an early exit as the Indian retired mid-way through her women’s doubles first-round match on Thursday. She was suffering from a calf injury sustained during practice and had pulled out of the mixed doubles draw already.

Mirza and her Ukrainian partner Nadiia Kichenok, who came into the Major after winning the doubles title at the Hobart International, were trailing 2-6 0-1 against the Chinese team of Xinyun Han and Lin Zhu when the Indian retired. She had needed a medical timeout in between sets as well.

Her right calf strapped heavily, Mirza struggled to move freely on the court. It also affected her serve. Kichenok was also struggling at the net, often missing easy put-away volleys.

Serving at 2-4, Sania was broken by the Chinese and they served out the set easily.

The Indian took a medial timeout after the first set. Soon after, the Indo-Ukrainian pair was broken in the first game of the second set and Sania found it difficult to continue.

