One of the reasons why the tennis fans love Rafael Nadal and Roger Federer to bits is that they are not just fierce competitors and legends on the sport, but are also gentlemen off the court.

That was evident again on Thursday as Nadal melted hearts at the Australian Open, rushing to console a ballgirl who got hit on the face by an errant forehand from the Spaniard’s racket. Nadal kissed her on the cheek after one of his fearsome shots ricocheted off her head.

The Spanish world No 1 was in the throes of wrapping up his second round clash on Rod Laver Arena against Argentine Federico Delbonis when the unfortunate girl found herself in his firing line.

Nadal went over to check how she was and gave her a quick peck on the cheek for good measure, leaving the youngster blushing.

“For her it was not a good moment, I was so scared for her, the ball was quick and straight on her,” Nadal said after the match, giving her his headband as a momento.

“She’s a super brave girl. It has been one of the more scary moments of my career. I’m very happy she is good. She is brave. Well done.”

The moment and Nadal’s post-match interview have since gone viral:

😍 THIS MOMENT 😍 pic.twitter.com/Qx644fBwgw — Rafa Nadal Academy by Movistar (@rnadalacademy) January 23, 2020

😘 She was very brave! https://t.co/4RS8Xz80Xb — Rafa Nadal (@RafaelNadal) January 23, 2020

Ball girl comforted by Nadal after being hit in the face by a stray shot.😬



Stream: https://t.co/YVc8u4pCVY#9WWOS #AusOpen pic.twitter.com/whx86MPahO — Wide World of Sports (@wwos) January 23, 2020

Nadal hits a ball girl and kisses her owwwwwww pic.twitter.com/OlvZyeCLOx — José Morgado (@josemorgado) January 23, 2020

Nadal said that he needed to be more clinical after dogged fellow left-hander Federico Delbonis frustrated him at the Australian Open on Thursday.

The Spanish world number one created 20 break opportunities but was constantly denied by the Argentine before he wrapped up a 6-3, 7-6 (7/4), 6-1 win on Rod Laver Arena.

The victory set up a third-round clash with countryman Pablo Carreno Busta, his doubles partner at this month’s ATP Cup.

“It was a tough match. I lost a lot of opportunities on break point but found a way to finally win the second set,” he said. “In the third I was more relaxed, more aggressive and found better play in that set.”

Nadal had dropped only 10 games in three previous emphatic wins over 76th-ranked Delbonis and defeat was never on the cards at Melbourne Park.

But the Argentine, whose best Grand Slam result was the third round in Melbourne in 2016, made life hard for the 19-time Grand Slam winner, fending off 17 of his break point chances.

“I think I can do lot of things better. But is not because of Delbonis. I can do things better because of myself. I need to play better,” said Nadal.

“Especially I need to convert the break points. But that’s just something that happened today. We don’t need to put a lot of attention on this.

“Just was something that is hopefully history of just one day.”

Nadal looked on track for another straightforward victory after racing through the opening set, sealing it with a trademark crosscourt forehand.

But he found it tougher going in the second, which went with serve up to the tiebreaker.

Nadal, though, came through and Delbonis never recovered as the Spaniard asserted his authority to race home

With AFP inputs