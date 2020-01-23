Former World Championships silver medallist Sonia Lather (57kg) entered the semi-finals to be assured of a medal but defending champion Nikhat Zareen (51kg) bowed out of the Strandja Memorial tournament in Sofia, Bulgaria on Thursday.

Lather clinched a 3-2 triumph over Ireland’s Michaela Walsh in a hard-fought contest. However, former junior world champion Zareen was beaten by a similar margin in her last-eight stage clash against American Christina Cruz.

Zareen had claimed a gold medal at the previous edition of the event, which is in its 71st edition this year.

Among the men, four-time Asian silver medallist Shiva Thapa (63kg), Commonwealth Games bronze-winner Mohammed Hussamuddin (57kg) and Duryodhan Singh Negi (69kg) will compete in the quarter-finals later in the evening.

