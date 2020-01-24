Defending champions Novak Djokovic cruised into the fourth round of the Australian Open while top 10 seeds Stefanos Tsitsipas and Roberto Bautista Agut were knocked onFriday.

Second seeded Djokovic swept past past Japan’s Yoshihito Nishioka 6-3, 6-2, 6-2 in just 85 minutes on Rod Laver Arena to reach a Grand Slam round of 16 for the 50th time – second only to Roger Federer’s 67.

The win set up a clash with 14th seed Diego Schwartzman for a place in the quarter-finals after the Argentinian beat Djokovic’s countryman Dusan Lajovic 6-2, 6-4, 7-6 (9/7).

Sixth seedTsitsipas was sent crashing out by Milos Raonic in the third round, with the giant Canadian’s power serve doing the damage.

The Greek star, widely tipped as a contender to challenge the big guns at the opening Grand Slam of the year, was no match for his experienced opponent, slumping 7-5, 6-4, 7-6 (7/2).

Expectations were high for the 21-year-old, who stunned Roger Federer in 2019 en route to the final four and lifted the season-ending ATP Finals in London. But Raonic had his measure, pumping down almost unplayable 220 kph (136 mph) serves while smashing 19 aces and 55 winners.

His win set up a mouthwatering fourth-round clash against 2018 finalist Marin Cilic, who battled past ninth seed Bautista Agut in his five gruelling sets.

The 31-year-old unseeded Croatian had a forgettable season last year, sliding down the rankings from seven to 39, his lowest year-ending position since 2007.

But he has started the season on fire and claimed a big scalp in beating the Spaniard, a Wimbledon semi-finalist last year, 6-7 (3-7), 6-4, 6-0, 5-7, 6-3 on Melbourne Arena.

Results

Third rd

Tennys Sandgren (USA) bt Sam Querrey (USA) 6-4, 6-4, 6-4

Fabio Fognini (ITA x12) bt Guido Pella (ARG x22) 7-6 (7/0), 6-2, 6-3

Marton Fucsovics (HUN) bt Tommy Paul (USA) 6-1, 6-1, 6-4

Milos Raonic (CAN x32) bt Stefanos Tsitsipas (GRE x6) 7-5, 6-4, 7-6 (7/2)

Marin Cilic (CRO) bt Roberto Bautista (ESP x9) 6-7 (3/7), 6-4, 6-0, 5-7, 6-3

Diego Schwartzman (ARG x14) bt Dusan Lajovic (SRB x24) 6-2, 6-3, 7-6 (9/7)

Novak Djokovic (SRB x2) bt Yoshihito Nishioka (JPN) 6-3, 6-2, 6-2

With AFP Inputs