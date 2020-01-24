Kangchup Road Young Physical & Sports Association FC cruised to a 4-0 victory against Kickstart FC Karnataka in the opening match of the 4th Indian Women’s League on Friday at the Bangalore Football Stadium.

Dangmei Grace scored a brace, with Anju Tamang and Ratanbali Devi also opening their IWL accounts in the dominant victory.

Krypsha had the upper-hand on paper, boasting the likes of Sweety Devi at the back, having Ratanbala Devi spearheading proceedings in attack and skipper Dangmei Grace in the middle of the park.

The Manipuri side stamped their authority right from kick-off. Grace got Krypsha going as she hammered them into the lead in the 15th minute. After being played through on goal, Grace made no mistake in beating the goalkeeper with her powerful effort.

Their lead was doubled just four minutes later, this time by Tamang. In what seemed like a carbon copy of the first goal, she maintained her composure and slotted it past a helpless a Rashmi Kumari in the Kickstart goal.

It was Grace again, who capitalised on a total lapse of concentration in the Kickstart backline to add the third in the 36th minute.

She had the chance to complete her hat-trick in the 41st minute, but the goalkeeper did well to come out of her line and tackle her. The challenge seemed fair but the collision between the two, however, rendered both women unable to continue.

Grace was replaced by Asharani Devi while substitute goalkeeper Aiswarya A came on to replace their injured goalkeeper.

In the second half, Kickstart did very little to pose any real threat and Krypsha piled more misery on them with a fourth.

In the 64th minute, a speculative clearance from just outside the Krypsha box had put Ratanbali Devi through on goal, and with acres of space and ample time, she rounded off the goalkeeper to rubberstamp the victory in emphatic fashion.