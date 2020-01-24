Indian men’s and women’s table tennis teams are one win away from qualifying for Tokyo Olympics. At the ongoing World Olympic Qualifying tournaments in Portugal, the Indian teams posted contrasting wins to advance to the round of 16 on Wednesday.

The women’s team staged an incredible comeback against higher-ranked Sweden to win 3-2 and will seal a berth in the Olympics if they beat Romania.

Romania are seeded fifth in the event whereas Manika Batra and Co are seeded 17th.

Here’s the list of matches between the two sides: