Left-arm pacer Khaleel Ahmed was on Saturday ruled out of India A’s ongoing tour of New Zealand with a wrist injury. The bowler sustained the injury during the first one-dayer against New Zealand on Wednesday and won’t feature in the remaining games of the tour.

“Khaleel Ahmed fractured the scaphoid bone in his left wrist during India A’s first one-day match against New Zealand A at Lincoln on January 22,” the BCCI said in a statement.

“His hand has been placed in a plaster cast and the left-arm fast bowler has been ruled out of the remainder of India A’s tour. NCA will manage his rehabilitation,” the statement added.

The BCCI, however, did not name any replacement for the fast bowler.

Khaleel, who has played 11 One-Day Internationalss and 14 T20 Internationals for India, returned with figures of 2/46 from his 8 overs in the first one-day match in New Zealand. In the first warm-up game of the series, he had taken 4/43 runs in 9.1 overs.

India A are on a tour of New Zealand for a three-match unofficial ODIs series and two four-day games. The unofficial ODI series is currently locked at 1-1 after India won the first match by five wickets before losing the next one by 29 runs. The series decider will be played in Christchurch on Sunday.