There were two first-time Grand Slam quarter-finalists in the shock-filled women’s draw at the Australian Open as American Sofia Kenin and Tunisia’s Ons Jabeur advanced to the last eight while seventh seed Petra Kvitova prevailed in three sets on Sunday.

The 14th seed Kenin ended compatriot Coco Gauff’s dream run, recovering from a set down to win convincingly 6-7 (5/7), 6-3, 6-0. Unseeded Jabeur beat China’s 27th seed Wang Qiang – who beat Serena Williams in the last round – 7-6(4), 6-1.

Earlier in the day, Kvitova avoided another Top-10 upset as she fought from a set down to beat Maria Sakkari 6-7 (4/7), 6-3, 6-2.

Kenin shows fight

“I just did the best I can. I just tried to take it like any other match,” said Kenin after her match. “I know she’s playing well, I just tried to play my game and fight for every point and just not focus on anything else.”

Gauff, the youngest player in the draw, departed the court in tears. But she has been one of the stories of the Australian Open, beating Venus Williams in the first round and then stunning reigning champion Naomi Osaka in round three.

The American, who turns 16 in March, was under the cosh immediately against Kenin, the 21-year-old breaking in the first game at Melbourne Arena and comfortably holding for a swift 2-0 lead.

There was no mistaking who the crowd wanted to win – each point for Gauff greeted with cheers and screams; there was only polite applause for Moscow-born Kenin.

The 67th-ranked Gauff recovered to gain parity for 4-4 and they went to the tie-break after Kenin saved set point.

Gauff then stepped it up a gear in the tie-break – aided by two Kenin double-faults – to take the first set in 58 minutes.

The younger American’s serve is powerful but she was totting up the double faults, her seventh of the match offering Kenin a second break point with the latter 2-1 up.

A resurgent Kenin – the determination etched on her face – broke at the third time lucky to lead 3-1, triggering a rare show of anger from the teenager.

Kenin took the second set in 38 minutes and carried the momentum into the deciding set, breaking Gauff to love in the opening game and racing towards victory.

Kvitova stays on track

Czech seventh seed Kvitova, who had reached the finals last year, will face either Australia’s world No 1 Ashleigh Barty or the American 18th seed Alison Riske next in Melbourne.

“It’s pretty tough to play Maria, I lost to her last time,” said Kvitova, the 2011 and 2014 Wimbledon winner. “I had to fight pretty hard.”

The 22nd-seeded Sakkari made a fast start, breaking the more experienced Kvitova in the first game in just two minutes at a sunny Rod Laver Arena.

Kvitova, who suffered severe injury to her left hand – her playing hand – in a knife attack at her home in 2016, had not dropped a set in reaching the last 16. The 29-year-old broke back for 5-5, but Sakkari did likewise for 6-5 with a terrific backhand pass that landed plum on the line.

But, as formation jets roared low in the sky to mark Australia Day, the Greek was unable to serve out the set, forcing the tie-break.

Sakkari, whose only WTA title came in Rabat in May, clinched the set in 52 minutes.

Both players struggled on their serves, exchanging breaks throughout the second set and the animated Greek lost her cool as she went 4-3 down, slamming her towel on her chair.

Kvitova displayed the cooler head, winning the set to force a decider when Sakkari double-faulted, before racing to victory in the third set.

