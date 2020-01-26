MS Dhoni may not be a part of the Indian cricket team’s limited-overs set up at the moment but according to former India and Chennai Super Kings teammate Suresh Raina, the wicketkeeper-batsman’s services could still benefit the team according to a report by The Times of India.

Dhoni hasn’t featured for India since their semi-final exit at the 2019 World Cup and with speculation growing over his retirement, the Board of Control for Cricket in India also excluded him from the central contracts list earlier this month.

Although India coach Ravi Shastri hinted that the former captain could still be in reckoning for a berth at the T20 World Cup this year, Raina believes that Dhoni remains an integral part of the team.

“Dhoni will probably be coming to Chennai in the first week of March to train ahead of the Indian Premier League. Right now, it is so good to see him spending a lot of time with his family,” Raina was quoted as saying.

“If he wants to leave the game, he will go without making a big fuss. I want to see him continue to play. He is looking fit and has been training hard. I still think the Indian team needs him. But it is Virat’s call on how they go forward,” he added.

Raina, who underwent knee surgery last year, said he had been eyeing the No 4 spot in the national team. The left-hander believes a good IPL season could help him return back to India colours.

“If I want to play, I need to perform. The IPL is the best platform to get into the team especially when you are talking about the T20 World Cup. Everyone knows what sort of a player I am,” he said.

Raina feels there is still a lot of cricket left in him but doesn’t want to look too far ahead with middle-order spots up for grabs ahead of the T20 World Cup.

“I have not set any target right now. If I am able to do well in the IPL, I will be able to understand how I am shaping up. I have played enough to know what the situation demands,” he said.

“So my T20 World Cup hopes depend on my performance in the IPL. If I can make my knee strong and have a good IPL, then I know that I have another 2-3 years of cricket left in me. There are two back-to-back T20 World Cups. I have done well in T20 cricket.”