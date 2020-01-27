NBA legend Kobe Bryant died Sunday in a helicopter crash in suburban Los Angeles, US media reports said, in an accident confirmed by police that left five people dead.

Los Angeles County Sheriff’s officials said there were no survivors from the morning crash in foggy conditions on a hillside in Calabasas, west of Los Angeles.

The helicopter was described as a Sikorsky S-76, Federal Aviation Administration spokesman Allen Kenitzer said.

TMZ was the first US outlet to report that Bryant was among the fatalities. The NBA icon’s death was later confirmed by ESPN, CNN and the Los Angeles Times citing unidentified sources.

TMZ reported that Bryant’s wife, Vanessa was not among those on board the helicopter.

Kobe Bryant was killed Sunday in a helicopter crash, as first reported by TMZ and confirmed by @wojespn.



He was 41. pic.twitter.com/jt4ccu2Rw4 — ESPN (@espn) January 26, 2020

Five people confirmed deceased, no survivors in #Calabasas helicopter crash. #LASD #Malibu deputies remain with #LA County Fire personnel. Investigation ongoing.



Avoid the area until further notice. — LA County Sheriffs (@LASDHQ) January 26, 2020

The crash came only hours after the 41-year-old former Los Angeles Lakers star was passed by current Lakers star LeBron James for third on the all-time NBA scoring list in a Saturday game at Philadelphia.

After achieving the feat, James had talked about meeting Bryant as a teenager and getting a pair of shoes from his hero. They cramped his feet but he wasn’t going to take them off.

“I wore them that night. I was a 15 and he was a size 14. I wore them anyways,” James said.

“He was immortal offensively because of his skillset,” James said. “The story is too much. Now I am here in a Lakers uniform in Philadelphia where he is from. The universe just puts things in your life. When you live the right way, things happen organically. It is not suppose to make sense but it just happens.”

Bryant had also congratulated James, who is in his second season with the Lakers, on Twitter. “Continuing to move the game forward @KingJames. Much respect my brother,” Bryant wrote.

Bryant was a five-time NBA champion in a career that began in 1996 and lasted until his retirement in 2016.

He also was a two-time Olympic gold medalist, helping spark the US squad of NBA stars to titles in 2008 at Beijing and 2012 at London.

(With AFP inputs)