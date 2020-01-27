Late on Sunday night, news emerged of basketball legend Kobe Bryant’s death in a helicopter crash. He was 41.

Nine people were killed in the helicopter crash that claimed the life of NBA star Kobe Bryant and his 13-year-old daughter Gianna, Los Angeles officials confirmed on Sunday.

Los Angeles County Sheriff Alex Villanueva said eight passengers and the pilot of the aircraft died in the accident.

“There were no survivors... There were nine people on board the aircraft, the pilot plus eight individuals,” Villanueva said.

The helicopter crashed in foggy weather in the Los Angeles suburb of Calabasas. Authorities said firefighters received a call at 9:47 am about the crash, which caused a brush fire on a hillside. The accident was confirmed by police, with celebrity news outlet TMZ confirming first that one of the fatalities was the NBA superstar.

The helicopter was described as a Sikorsky S-76, Federal Aviation Administration spokesman Allen Kenitzer said.

Early reports of Bryant’s death sent shockwaves throughout the world, with fellow stars and celebrities expressing disbelief at the news.

“This can’t be true,” Dallas Mavericks star Luka Doncic wrote on Twitter. “No please.”

The crash came only hours after the 41-year-old former Los Angeles Lakers icon was passed by current Lakers star LeBron James for third on the all-time NBA scoring list in a Saturday game at Philadelphia.

Bryant’s final post on social media had been a tweet congratulating James on surpassing him.

“Continuing to move the game forward @KingJames,” Bryant wrote. “Much respect my brother #33644”.

Bryant was a five-time NBA champion in a career that began in 1996 straight out of a high school and lasted until his retirement in 2016.

He also was a two-time Olympic gold medalist, helping spark the US squad of NBA stars to titles in 2008 at Beijing and 2012 at London.

Players, present and former, as well as fans from around the world expressed their shock at the news:

So sad to hear the heartbreaking news of the deaths of Kobe and his daughter Gianna. Kobe was a true legend and inspiration to so many. Sending my condolences to his family and friends and the families of all who lost their lives in the crash. RIP Legend💔 pic.twitter.com/qKb3oiDHxH — Cristiano Ronaldo (@Cristiano) January 26, 2020

Beyond devastated... my big brother... I can’t, I just can’t believe it — Pau Gasol (@paugasol) January 26, 2020

I’m stunned. Words can’t even come close to describing it. Just an incredibly sad and tragic day. — Scottie Pippen (@ScottiePippen) January 26, 2020

Every team has to retire 24 — Tyler Herro (@raf_tyler) January 26, 2020

I’m heartbroken by this news, you were a true legend, and friend. Rest In Peace @kobebryant, my thoughts and prayers to his wife and kids. #legend #mamba #goat pic.twitter.com/1VKYdbrVEk — Tony Parker (@tonyparker) January 26, 2020

There’s no words to express the pain Im going through with this tragedy of loosing my neice Gigi & my brother @kobebryant I love u and u will be missed. My condolences goes out to the Bryant family and the families of the other passengers on board. IM SICK RIGHT NOW pic.twitter.com/pigHywq3c1 — SHAQ (@SHAQ) January 26, 2020

Literally devastated to hear the news about @kobebryant, his daughter Gianna and all those on board the helicopter crash. My thoughts and prayers are with his family and also of the other victims. #RIP #INSPIRATION #LEGEND pic.twitter.com/6ZW3VrDqzn — Thierry Henry (@ThierryHenry) January 26, 2020

I mourn with the world. Lost a legend. No words. I’m messed up. RIP @kobebryant , Gianna and the rest of the passengers — Mike Tyson (@MikeTyson) January 27, 2020

Devastated. — Manu Ginobili (@manuginobili) January 26, 2020

Shocked by the death of @KobeBryant, an exemplary athlete both on and off the basketball court. Our most heartfelt condolences to his family and loved ones. Rest in peace. pic.twitter.com/wGhF4xouVL — FC Barcelona (@FCBarcelona) January 26, 2020

Heart going out to the Bryant family right now. ❤️. RIP @kobebryant — Megan Rapinoe (@mPinoe) January 26, 2020

I’m heartbroken. Kobe Bryant had so much more to share with the world. It was amazing seeing him transition into his post-playing career. We were only seeing the start with films, TV, his book, and simply being a father to his four daughters. Awful he’s been robbed of more life. pic.twitter.com/3wJa8OMLH5 — Kevin O'Connor (@KevinOConnorNBA) January 26, 2020

#KobeBryant you were the greatest. You made our city and the rest of the world so proud. Every basketball fan knew the magnificence of the Mamba. Love and healing to Vanessa and those little girls. God, this is just the worst ever. — Mindy Kaling (@mindykaling) January 26, 2020