I-League outfit TRAU FC on Sunday parted ways with head coach Dimitris Dimitriou for the second time this season despite the 49-year-old overseeing an excellent run of results.

In a comment on their Facebook page, the club implied that Dimitriou had to be removed due to his involvement in match-fixing.

(Photo: Facebook/Screengrab)

However, the I-League debutants later deleted that comment and mentioned in their official statement that “the reason for his ouster will be made public after thorough investigation”.

Dimitriou, who holds a Cyprus and English citizenship, joined the club at the start of the season after they won promotion to the I-League. He was then sacked and replaced by technical director Douglas Da Silva as head coach despite even playing a game.

Brazilian Silva took charge and endured a torrid start, losing three out his first four games and soon left the club before the turn of the year. Dimitriou was re-appointed again on January 4 and has revived their fortunes in his second stint, guiding them to third on the table.

Since the start of the year, Dimitrious has coached five games, going unbeaten in all, that included a four-match winning streak.