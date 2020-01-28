ICC Under-19 World Cup, India vs Australia live: Powerhouses face off to open Super League stage
Follow live score and updates from the ICC Under-19 World Cup quarter-final match between India and Australia.
Live updates
1.21 pm: Australia won the toss and opt to field against India.
Update from Melbourne: Roger Federer SAVES 7 match points to BEAT Tennys Sandgren in a tough five-setter and reach the Aus Open semi-finals again.
1.18 pm: Toss news imminent...
1.12 pm: Still no update on the toss but here’s a preview video of the rematch of the 2018 U19 World Cup final.
1.09 pm: The top two teams from each of the four groups have advanced to the Super League. These are India, West Indies, Afghanistan, Bangladesh, Pakistan, Australia, South Africa and New Zealand. They are seeded into quarter-finals and it is winner-takes-all from the start.
1.00 pm: The venue for this cracking quarter-final match-up is....
12.59 pm: As we wait for the toss, here is a look at another inspiring background story of Yashasvi Jaiswal.
Hello and welcome to live updates from the ICC Under-19 World Cup quarter-final match between India and Australia.