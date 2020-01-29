Rohit Sharma on Wednesday hit back-to-back sixes in the last two deliveries of the Super Over to take India home against New Zealand in Hamilton in the third T20 International of the five-match series.
India took an unassailable 3-0 lead and have won a T20I series in New Zealand for the first time.
The visitors looked down and out at one stage. With Black Caps skipper Kane Williamson going strong, Indian shoulders dropped with the equation coming down to two from four balls. Mohammed Shami, who was hit for a six by Ross Taylor at the start of the 20th over, had to be immaculate with his lengths.
And then, the Indian pacer took the wickets of Williamson and Taylor to take the match to the Super Over with both teams scoring 179 in their allotted 20.
Williamson was not done. He, along with Taylor, smashed Jasprit Bumrah – who had a rare off day – for 17 runs. India looked down and out again with Tim Southee conceding just seven from his first four balls.
Rohit Sharma. who had made 65 off 40 balls in India’s innings earlier, had other ideas.
The senior New Zealand pacer missed his length by only a touch but Rohit blazed the ball way over ropes in the last two deliveries to take India home.
Incidentally, this is only the first time India are playing a Super Over in international cricket. As for New Zealand, their nightmare with the tie-breaker continues – it’s their third defeat in a Super Over in seven months.