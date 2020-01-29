Rohit Sharma on Wednesday said he went into the Super Over slightly unsure as he had not batted in such a situation before.

However, he seemed completely in control of the proceedings and smashed consecutive sixes off the final two balls of the Super Over to give India their first-ever Twenty20 International series win in New Zealand.

“I have never done that before [batting in Super Over],” Rohit said at the post-match presentation.

He added, “I didn’t know what to expect, whether to go from the first ball or just take a single; to try and put pressure on the last three-four balls of the over. I just wanted to stay still and was waiting for the bowler to make a mistake.”

Besides his match-winning effort in the Super Over, Rohit top-scored in India’s 179/5 with 65 off 40 balls, his first big score of the series.

“The pitch was good and I was trying to stay still, see what I could do. Good performance with the bat, little disappointed at having thrown my wicket away though – should have carried on for a while. Wanted to bat normally, I hadn’t got runs in the first two games, wanted to do well today,” Rohit said.

“We knew we would win the series today if we win the match – in important games, important players need to step up and get counted,” said the 32-year-old. The fourth T20 International will be played in Wellington on Friday.

