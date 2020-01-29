Dominic Thiem shocked top seed Rafael Nadal and Alexander Zverev ousted former champion Stan Wawrinka as tennis’s young pretenders stole a march on the old guard to reach the Australian Open semi-finals on Wednesday.

Austria’s Thiem, 26, beat Nadal 7-6 (7/3), 7-6 (7/4), 4-6, 7-6 (8/6) – his first win in six attempts at Grand Slams, including two French Open finals – to end the 33-year-old’s bid to equal Roger Federer’s record 20 Major titles.

Thiem had Nadal’s measure in the first two sets and he recovered from dropping the third to win the fourth-set tie-breaker, getting off the floor after falling to win one point and enjoying some luck from the net cord to set up the third and decisive match point.

Rafael Nadal, when asked what he would have liked to do differently. #AusOpen — The Tennis Podcast (@TennisPodcast) January 29, 2020

The Spanish matador has been tamed. Dominic Thiem was breathtaking tonight. What a display of steel and, at times, style this has been from the Austrian.#AusOpen — Srinivasa Raghavan (@psraghavn) January 29, 2020

Dominic Thiem is the GOAT.



He’s just become the first player in history to win a baseline rally against Rafael Nadal despite falling on his arse in the middle of it. — David Law (@DavidLawTennis) January 29, 2020

Nadal is *3-19* lifetime when down two sets to love.



The last time he came back to win the match was at Wimbledon 2007.#AusOpen pic.twitter.com/2DaMkpKDBC — Bastien Fachan (@BastienFachan) January 29, 2020

Thiem cameback from 3-5 (30-40) in the first and 2-4 in the 2nd.



He lost one of 39 matches in his life from 2 sets to 0 up. — José Morgado (@josemorgado) January 29, 2020

Congratulations to Thiem fans, commiserations to Nadal fans. Domi won 148 to 143, or 51% to 49%. Tight match. — Andrew Burton (@burtonad) January 29, 2020

Hugely impressive performance from a fast-improving Thiem. Won forehand to Nadal backhand duel comfortably (which he usually loses in biggest matches vs Rafa) sliced his way out of trouble instead of UE’s, & for most part showed great stability



Nadal simply off his best today — Matthew Willis (@MattRacquet) January 29, 2020

Dominic Thiem served for the match against Rafael Nadal at 5-4 in the fourth. Three forehand unforced errors and a double fault. 5-all.



What was thing Federer said about demons? — Christopher Clarey (@christophclarey) January 29, 2020

For the first time in the history of the life, Rafael Nadal loses 3 tiebreakers in one match.#DEPORTES



For the first time in the history of the life, Dominic Thiem makes a hardcourt major semifinal.



You never know, folks. Never. — Matt Zemek (@mzemek) January 29, 2020

Thiem is only the second player ever to beat Nadal in 5 consecutive years (2016-2020)



(Djokovic has a 6 years streak 2011-2016) — enrico maria riva (@enricomariariva) January 29, 2020

Nadal was 1 point from winning the first set.



Nadal was 3 points from winning the second set.



Nadal was 2 points from winning the fourth set.



A reminder that 1-3 points promise nothing in tennis.#AusOpen — Matt Zemek (@mzemek) January 29, 2020

Last time #Nadal came back from 2 sets to 0 down to push the match to 5 sets:



2017 Wimbledon vs Muller (lost 13-15 in the 5th)



Last time he won from 2 sets down:



2007 Wimbledon vs Youzhny#AusOpen#atptour#Thiem — Roger Laver (@DonaldTendulkar) January 29, 2020

Thiem's last 12 months on hardcourts



Indian Wells W

Beijing W

Vienna W

ATP Finals F#AusOpen SFs*

Montreal and Shanghai QFs



Not too bad, uh? — José Morgado (@josemorgado) January 29, 2020

Hey Twitter...



How do we think @AlexZverev is enjoying this 3 hours & 36 minutes (and counting) match? 😅 #AusOpen — ATP Tour (@atptour) January 29, 2020

