New Zealand captain Kane Williamson was ruled out of Friday’s fourth T20 International against India in Wellington owing to a shoulder injury. Pacer Tim Southee will lead the Black Caps in his absence.

“Captain Kane Williamson has been ruled out of tonight’s 4th T20I with a left-shoulder injury (AC joint) sustained while diving in the field in game 3. He will hopefully be available for the final game of the series at Bay Oval,” New Zealand Cricket posted on its official Twitter handle.

The final game of the series will be played at Mount Maunganui on Sunday. India bagged the five-match series with their win in the third T20I. The visitors made it 3-0 after a winning the Super Over in Hamilton.