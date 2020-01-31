Having not played in a Super Over before the start of the New Zealand tour, India have now been a part of two in two matches and ended up winning both as the visitors clinched another thriller on Friday in Wellington to take a 4-0 lead in the five-match series.

India beat New Zealand via a Super Over in the fourth T20 International after a second successive tied game. Chasing 166, New Zealand were coasting at one stage before the hosts yet again shot themselves in the foot to be restricted to 165/7.

Needing 7 runs of Shardul Thakur’s last over, New Zealand buckled under pressure and lost four wickets as India took the match into the Super Over for the second consecutive game. Thakul was declared player of the match for his all-round performance (2/33 and 20 off 15 balls) as he picked up two wickets off knuckle balls while the hosts two wickets due to run outs. The well-set Tim Seifert’s run out by KL Rahul proved critical at the end.

In the Super Over, New Zealand made 13 runs, a target which the Indians overhauled with one ball to spare. Rahul slammed the first two balls for a six and four respectively before getting out while Virat Kohli hit a four off Tim Southee’s fifth ball. The stand-in captain for New Zealand had another forgettable Super Over outing.

India had earlier defeated New Zealand in the Super Over in the third T20I in Hamilton. The visitors now lead the five-match series 4-0.

Earlier, sent in to bat, India posted 165/8, riding on Manish Pandey’s 36-ball 50. It was an innings of great character and determination as he took India from 88/6 to a competitive total with help from Thakur and Navdeep Saini.

For New Zealand, Ish Sodhi (3/26) took three wickets, Hamish Bennett (2/41) picked two wickets, while Tim Southee (1/28), Scott Kuggeleijn (1/39) and Mitchell Santner (1/26).

The fifth and final T20 will be played on Sunday at Mount Maunganui.

Brief scores:

India: 165 for 8 in 20 overs (Manish Pandey 50; Ish Sodhi 3/26).

New Zealand: 165 for 7 in 20 overs (Colin Munro 64, Tim Seifert 57; Shardul Thakur 2/33).

Super Over: NZ 13/1, IND 16/1

(With PTI inputs)