Indian wrestler Ravinder Kumar, who won a silver medal at the U-23 World Championships last year, tested positive for a banned substance. He was banned for four years by the National Anti-Doping Agency with the ban dating back to May 14, 2019, the day his provisional suspension began.

NADA had collected his sample during the 67th All India Police Wrestling Cluster Championship in Jaipur in 2019.

After the sample analysis, it was revealed that his sample had a presence of 19-Norandrosterone (Metabolite of Nandrolone), Buprenorphine & its metabolite Norbuprenorphine, Narcotic Mephentermine & its metabolite Phentermine, and Stimulant Heptaminol which is enlisted under category S6 and is non-specified substance as per the WADA Prohibited List of 2019.

The athlete waived his right to get B sample analysis and explained that he had used the medicines for treatment and sought some more time to file his defence.

Despite sufficient time granted to the athlete, he chose not to appear at the hearing conducted on December 4, 2019.

Ravinder was given another seven days time to present his case. However, he still failed to appear or produce any documents in support of his case in front of the panel.