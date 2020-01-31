Four years ago, West Indies pacer Keemo Paul’s run out had caused a stir in for ‘Mankading’ a batsman at the non-striker’s end in the ICC U-19 World Cup in Bangladesh.

In an incident that should spark another debate, Afghanistan spinner Noor Ahmed took off the bails while completing his delivery stride and Pakistan batsman Muhammad Huraira was short of his ground. It was the third umpire who gave Huraira his marching orders.

Replays showed that Huraira was outside the crease before before Ahmed had completed bowling. That, though, didn’t stop Pakistan from getting over the line as they set up a mouth-watering semi-finals against rivals India.

Huraira, on debut, helped his side overhaul Afghanistan’s modest total of 189. Huraira, playing his first game of the tournament, struck a match-winning fifty in the fourth quarterfinal. Qasim Akram (25 not out off 41 balls)and Mohammad Haris (29 not out off 43) saw the team through in just 41.1 overs. Were Noor’s actions against the spirit of the game? Or was he well within his right to exercise the ‘Mankading’ rule, which has its detractors?

Watch the video of the incident below: