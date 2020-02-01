The Badminton World Federation has postponed this month’s China Masters Super 100 tournament, which was to be played in Lingshui from February 25, in the wake of growing concerns over the coronavirus outbreak in China and surrounding areas.

“BWF and CBA (China Badminton Association) have considered all necessary health, safety and logistical risks and both parties believe it is sensible to postpone the tournament at this time. It may be noted that many players have already withdrawn from the tournament,” BWF said in a statement on Saturday.

“Exact replacement dates are yet to be established but alternative options are being discussed with a new time slot for May earmarked as a possibility,” it added.

Since the tournament will now be held after the Olympic qualifying period, the players would have one event less to play before the April 28 cut off date.

The World Health Organisation has already declared the outbreak a global emergency.

BWF also said that the situation is being monitored on regular basis and a decision on the Badminton Asia Championships, a Super 500 level event, to be held in Wuhan in April would be taken at a later date.

The continental event is the last tournament in the Tokyo Olympics qualification window and cancellation or postponement could affect the chances of many players as it is a Super 500 level meet.

“The BWF is continuing to monitor all official updates on the coronavirus and is mindful that HSBC BWF World Tour and other BWF-sanctioned tournaments may be affected, but there are no concrete plans or decisions at this point to change the status of any other events,” the statement said.