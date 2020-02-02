Novak Djokovic defended his Australian Open crown with an incredible comeback win at Melbourne Park on Sunday, defeating Dominic Thiem 6-4, 4-6, 2-6, 6-3, 6-4 in what was a pulsating final.

Thiem had Djokovic on the ropes after leading two sets to one. Djokovic at that stage was looking all at sea but the Serb found his mojo back and there was no stopping him. For Thiem, it was heartbreak in a final once again as search for a first Grand Slam continues.

Djokovic, with the win, rose to No 1 in the tennis rankings and also became the first man to win Grand Slam titles in three different decades. The 32-year-old is also closing in on his peers Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal, who have 20 and 19 slams respectively. Djokovic now has 17 and looks good for more. It’s also his eighth Australian Open win.

Here’s how Twitter marvelled at Djokovic adding another Grand Slam to his tally:

Djokovic does it again.



8 Australian Open Finals. 8 titles.



Slam totals:



Federer 20

Nadal 19

Djokovic 17



Sampras 14 — David Law (@DavidLawTennis) February 2, 2020

Name me a mentally tougher sportsman than Novak Djokovic. None spring to mind — Robbie Greenfield (@Rob_Greenfield) February 2, 2020

Actually do think, despite the comeback, that Djokovic isn't as strong as he once was in extremely physical matches. But he's finding ways for it to matter less. He shortened points and hit spots with his serve so expertly in that 5th set. — Matthew Willis (@MattRacquet) February 2, 2020

Djokovic is now 17-9 in Grand Slam finals. Also, tomorrow he is number one again. #AusOpen — Saša Ozmo (@ozmo_sasa) February 2, 2020

Tweet does not exist

Novak Djokovic still the iron man of world tennis. Back from the brink to claim an 8th Aus Open title, insane dominance Down Under. Pushed right to the edge by Thiem, but the wait goes on... — Alastair Eykyn (@alastaireykyn) February 2, 2020

What a comeback by Djokovic! That's why he is called a champion. #bbctennis #AusOpen — Pradeep Nair (@bpradeepnair) February 2, 2020

-- New ATP Top 10



1. Djokovic (+1)

2. Nadal (-1)

3. Federer

4. Thiem (+1)

5. Medvedev (-1)

6. Tsitsipas

7. Zverev

8. Berrettini

9. Monfils (+1)

10. Goffin (+1) — José Morgado (@josemorgado) February 2, 2020

Djokovic wins an 8th Australia Open title.



A 17th grand slam crown.



Nerves of steel.



Fantastic player. #3Sports — Michael Oti Adjei (@OtiAdjei) February 2, 2020

Novak Djokovic. You can be terribly hard to like at times but god damn you’re a champion. #AusOpen — Marc McGowan (@ByMarcMcGowan) February 2, 2020

Does Novak Djokovic become the greatest ever when he finally overtakes Rafa Nadal and Roger Federer ? — Portuguese~Maniche (@Maniche4) February 2, 2020

Djokovic: 8/8 in Australian Open championship matches. Long live the king. https://t.co/JH6UTK7YyU — Bryan Garcia (@BryanUF) February 2, 2020

Tennis at its very best.. his 8th Australian open. Djokovic u r an absolute champion. Nextgen U got to live another day, another match and another championship to lay ur hands on the Grand Slam trophy... wadda playyar @DjokerNole king of Melbourne park..! Wow — Amol Muzumdar (@amolmuzumdar11) February 2, 2020