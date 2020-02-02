Novak Djokovic defended his Australian Open crown with an incredible comeback win at Melbourne Park on Sunday, defeating Dominic Thiem 6-4, 4-6, 2-6, 6-3, 6-4 in what was a pulsating final.
Thiem had Djokovic on the ropes after leading two sets to one. Djokovic at that stage was looking all at sea but the Serb found his mojo back and there was no stopping him. For Thiem, it was heartbreak in a final once again as search for a first Grand Slam continues.
Djokovic, with the win, rose to No 1 in the tennis rankings and also became the first man to win Grand Slam titles in three different decades. The 32-year-old is also closing in on his peers Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal, who have 20 and 19 slams respectively. Djokovic now has 17 and looks good for more. It’s also his eighth Australian Open win.
Here’s how Twitter marvelled at Djokovic adding another Grand Slam to his tally: