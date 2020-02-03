Novak Djokovic’s latest Australian Open heroics lifted him past Rafael Nadal to the world number one spot in the latest ATP rankings published on Monday.

The Serb landed his eighth Australian Open title on Sunday with a rollercoaster 6-4, 4-6, 2-6, 6-3, 6-4 defeat of Dominic Thiem in a near four-hour marathon in Melbourne.

His 17th Grand Slam title moved him within two of Nadal and three of Roger Federer on the all-time list.

And Djokovic now tops the rankings on 9,720 points, with Nadal demoted to second on 9395 and Federer remaining in third on 7,130.

Nadal was beaten by Thiem, who moves up a place to fourth, in the quarter-finals with Djokovic sweeping past Federer in the semis.

The biggest mover after the first Grand Slam of the season was Nick Kyrgios, the Australian who jumped six places into 20th on the strength of his run into the fourth round.

Djokovic last occupied the rankings summit at the end of October.

Kenin rises to top-10

Sofia Kenin’s three-set victory over Garbine Muguruza in Saturday’s final at the Australian Open underlined just how open the women’s game is.

The young American was seeded 14th in Melbourne and her best performance at a Slam prior to this was reaching the round of 16 at Roland Garros last year.

But here the fiery 21-year-old was, beating world number one and home hope Ashleigh Barty in the semi-finals and then defeating two-time Slam champion Muguruza.

A Kenin-Muguruza final was 750-1 with British bookmakers before the tournament.

Kenin’s victory was the last episode in a wildly unpredictable draw in which six of the top-10 women’s seeds, including Serena Williams and holder Naomi Osaka, went out in round three.

The young American is now into the top 10 of the world, jumping eight spots to seventh while Osaka slipped to 10th. Runner-up Muguruza moved up to 16th.

ATP top-10 rankings

1. Novak Djokovic (SRB) 9720 pts (+1)

2. Rafael Nadal (ESP) 9395 (-1)

3. Roger Federer (SUI) 7130

4. Dominic Thiem (AUT) 7045 (+1)

5. Daniil Medvedev (RUS) 5960 (-1)

6. Stefanos Tsitsipas (GRE) 4745

7. Alexander Zverev (GER) 3885

8. Matteo Berrettini (ITA) 2905

9. Gael Monfils (FRA) 2700 (+1)

10. David Goffin (BEL) 2555 (+1)

WTA top-10 rankings

1. Ash Barty (AUS) 8367 pts

2. Simona Halep (ROU) 6101 pts (+1)

3. Karolina Plíšková (CZE) 5290 pts (-1)

4. Elina Svitolina (UKR) 4775 pts (+1)

5. Belinda Bencic (SUI) 4675 pts (+2)

6. Bianca Andreescu (CAN) 4665 pts

7 Sofia Kenin (USA) 4495 pts (+8)

8. Kiki Bertens (NED) 3965 pts (+2)

9. Serena Williams (USA) 3915 pts

10. Naomi Osaka (JPN) 3626 pts (-6)