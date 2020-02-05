When Virat Kohli was bowled by a googly from Ish Sodhi in the first ODI against New Zealand, India were reduced to 156-3. In the past, that might have been a worrisome situation for the side but given the form that Shreyas Iyer and KL Rahul have shown in recent times, the Blue brigade simply rolled on.
Rahul and Iyer put on 136 runs as India made its way to 347, the third-highest ever total at Hamilton, at the end of their fifty overs.
A tough start to the innings for Iyer soon gave way to some sumptuous shot-making while Rahul initially dealt only in sixes as he sped to his 50 in just 41 balls.
Iyer, who is fast making the No 4 position his own, eventually got to his first ODI century while Rahul finished with an unbeaten 88 off 64 balls.
