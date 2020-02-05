When Virat Kohli was bowled by a googly from Ish Sodhi in the first ODI against New Zealand, India were reduced to 156-3. In the past, that might have been a worrisome situation for the side but given the form that Shreyas Iyer and KL Rahul have shown in recent times, the Blue brigade simply rolled on.

Rahul and Iyer put on 136 runs as India made its way to 347, the third-highest ever total at Hamilton, at the end of their fifty overs.

A tough start to the innings for Iyer soon gave way to some sumptuous shot-making while Rahul initially dealt only in sixes as he sped to his 50 in just 41 balls.

Iyer, who is fast making the No 4 position his own, eventually got to his first ODI century while Rahul finished with an unbeaten 88 off 64 balls.

Here’s how Twitter reacted to their knocks:

136 - Shreyas Iyer & KL Rahul's 136-run partnership in this ongoing #NZvIND men's ODI was the highest ever fourth-wicket partnership by an Indian pair against New Zealand in the format, surpassing MS Dhoni & Sachin Tendulkar's unbeaten 135-run stand in 2009. Teamwork. pic.twitter.com/TkgVmlW1FD — OptaJim (@OptaJim) February 5, 2020

Two century stands for India in a same ODI in New Zealand:



v New Zealand, Christchurch, 2009

v New Zealand, Hamilton, 2020*#INDvNZ — Umang Pabari (@UPStatsman) February 5, 2020

Kadak Ladka Rahul -Naam toh suna hi hoga.

Shreyas Iyer, it’s your year !#NZvInd pic.twitter.com/OYupaiDtLC — Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) February 5, 2020

Opens the innings ✅

Keeps wickets ✅

Stands in as captain ✅

Now finishes big for his team ✅



KL Rahul is Team India’s very own Swiss knife! #NZvIND — Mohammad Kaif (@MohammadKaif) February 5, 2020

KL Rahul has become one of India’s most valuable assets in all forms of the game. Lock him in and let him play! #NZvIND #KLRahul #ClassAct — Tom Moody (@TomMoodyCricket) February 5, 2020

Give 4 balls in the last over to Rahul and he’ll manage a ton. Imagine if he was given more balls to bat. #NZvInd — Aakash Chopra (@cricketaakash) February 5, 2020

Super ton @ShreyasIyer15. That India will surpass 300 easily without Rohit and with Virat not making a century shows how strong the current top order has become with Iyer and Rahul in the ranks — Cricketwallah (@cricketwallah) February 5, 2020

Rahul becoming the most valuable player in the Indian team. The frequency his role changes not to many players can perform like him under such demands. #KLRahul #INDvNZ #BCCI — Brad Hogg (@Brad_Hogg) February 5, 2020

True, these are good batting conditions and there isn't really a threatening bowler in the opposition but the manner in which India's no 4 and 5 have batted has been a breath of fresh air. Iyer and Rahul are taking the game away from the opposition. — Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) February 5, 2020

KL Rahul has been the Virat Kohli of this series. Exceptional, invincible, impossible to get out and just a treat for the damn eyes. #NZvIND — Manya (@CSKian716) February 5, 2020

Last 5 ODI Centuries by Number 4 batsmen for India ( Not named Kohli)



SHREYAS IYER - 2020

Ambati Rayudu - 2018

Yuvraj Singh- 2017

Manish Pandey- 2016

Manoj Tiwari - 2011#Number4sorted #NZvIND — Gaurav Sundararaman (@gaurav_sundar) February 5, 2020

Iyer can really guide through the innings and with KL, Hardik at middle-lower order, final ten overs will be fun in the future. Hoping Pant can also join them in the coming years. — Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) February 5, 2020

Well played Iyer. These are the type of knocks that give you the confidence to come good on the big days. Not the deck for the big shots just yet but confidence booster. — Nikhil 🏏 (@CricCrazyNIKS) February 5, 2020

KL Rahul at No.5:



80 (52) against Australia.

88 (64)* against New Zealand.



•Rahul scored his last 77 runs in just 47 balls with 6 sixes, India looks like have finally finds their perfect finisher in KL Rahul. Give him bat & a pitch and this man will make his opportunity count. — Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) February 5, 2020