Virat Kohli emerged as the biggest celebrity brand in India for the third successive year. His brand value was double than the next best celebrity Akshay Kumar. Kohli’s brand value rose by 39% to $237.5 million in 2019.

The Indian captain’s brand was valued at $237.5 million, the most among cricketers. Kumar’s brand was valued at $104.5 million. The figures were compiled by the Duff & Phelps Celebrity Brand Valuation study.

Kohli is one of the four cricketers in the top-20 of the list with MS Dhoni coming in at ninth place. The former India skipper has made a three-place jump from last year’s rank of 12.

The now retired Sachin Tendulkar still has a powerful brand and he is in the 15th position.

Among current Indian cricketers, Rohit Sharma features in the list at number 20. In contrast to Kohli’s brand, Sharma’s brand is valued at $23 million.

Duff & Phelps released the findings from the fifth edition of its ‘Celebrity Brand Valuation Study 2019’ today. The study provides a ranking of India’s most powerful celebrity brands based on brand values derived from their endorsement contracts.