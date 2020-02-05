Stand-in skipper Tom Latham said building partnerships helped New Zealand cross the finish line in the high-scoring first One-day International against India.

New Zealand recorded their highest-ever run chase of 348 runs, riding on Ross Taylor’s unbeaten 84-ball-109 and Latham’s attacking half-century. “Great performance from the guys. It was nice to keep our composure at the end and get across the line,” Latham said at the post-match presentation.

The left-hander added: “For us it was about building partnerships. The total was a little more than what we would have liked to chase. But we managed to get off to a good start and keep wickets in hand. We saw how hard it was to defend with the left-right combination. It’s nice to make winning contributions. The way Ross played was fantastic.”

Latham said his team will look to kick on the in the second ODI. The encounter at Hamilton was their first since the World Cup final heart-break. The Black Caps’s hard-earned win on the back of a 0-5 whitewash in the Twenty20 International series.

“We weren’t quite where we wanted to be with the ball. So we got to improve and hopefully we will play the perfect game at Eden Park,” Latham said.

Taylor, who was adjudged the Player of the Match for anchoring the chase, said the right-left combination and short boundaries helped New Zealand chased overhaul the total.

“It has been an interesting summer, so as to speak, good to get across the line. To restrict them under 350, gave us a chance. We were fortunate with the right-left combination and we targeted the short boundary. Tom came in and released the pressure of me,” he said.

“It’s been a happy hunting ground for me. Hopefully we can put up a good performance in the next game. It was nice to be there at the end after I got out thrice towards the end in the T20 series.”

India will take on New Zealand in the second ODI on Saturday in Auckland.