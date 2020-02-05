I-League outfit East Bengal are desperately looking for sponsors to host Premier League giants Manchester United for a dream clash, later this year. A Manchester United delegation did a recce for the match, planned as per their ongoing centenary celebrations, but with the budget estimated to be Rs 30-crore plus, East Bengal are now in a quandary.

“They are happy and have submitted the report after the inspection. After May we can decide whether they would play or not. As of now we are busy with finding a new investors,” East Bengal executive member Debabrata Sarkar told PTI.

Having severed ties with current sponsors Quess Corp who are set to leave after the end of the season, East Bengal are looking for sponsors. On the field too, East Bengal are going through a rough patch having suffered four defeats from five matches, including a derby debacle to slip to seventh in the table.

East Bengal’s Bengaluru-based title sponsors Quess Corp drew criticism in social for the performance as they have posted an apology.

“QEBFC management expresses its sincere regret and apology for any statement/comment which have hurt our fan base and anyone in the East Bengal Family,” it said in their tweet post.

Last month, shoes were thrown at Quess East Bengal CEO Sanjit Sen and COO Biswajit Chatterjee following their 1-3 loss to Gokulam Kerala during an I-League match in Kalyani.