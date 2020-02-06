A star-studded charity game at the Sydney Cricket Ground which was scheduled to be held on Saturday at the Sydney Cricket Ground has now been shifted to Sunday. The game is held to aid Australian bushfire relief and raise money for victims of the blazes which began in September and have left at least 33 people dead and thousands of homes destroyed.

It was called off because torrential rain expected in Sydney and will now be played at Melbourne’s Junction Oval in a double-header with the Australia vs England tri-series clash.

Shane Warne has decided to not take part in the game as he had prior commitments. Adam Gilchrist will captain one of the sides while Ricky Ponting remains the captain of the other team.

Sachin Tendulkar will coach the Ponting XI while Australia captain Tim Paine was named coach of the Gilchrist XI. Earlier, Courtney Walsh was to coach Warne XI but he has now decided to take part in the game which will be played in the T10 format.

The game was scheduled as a curtain-raiser to the Twenty20 Big Bash League final, but with downpours expected Cricket Australia said it would no longer be possible.

International legends including Wasim Akram and Brian Lara are also set to be involved, along with the likes of former Australia stars Brett Lee, Michael Clarke, Shane Watson and Justin Langer.

All match profits and funds would go to the Australian Red Cross Disaster Relief and Recovery Fund.

(With AFP inputs)