The Indian men’s team on Thursday secured qualification in the elite team sprint event at the UCI Track Cycling World Championships, which is set to be held in Berlin next year.

This is the first time that the men’s team has qualified for the senior World Championship, where the top 18 teams take part. This will be the last event where athletes can vie for points which will help them qualify for the Tokyo Olympics.

A young contingent comprising of Esow Alben , Jemsh Singh, Rojit Singh, and Ronaldo Singh will be participating in the team sprint event. The tournament will be held in Berlin, Germany from February 26 to March 1, 2021.

Time Trial, Madison, Individual Pursuit, Team Pursuit, Scratch Race, Sprint, Team Sprint, Omnium, Keirin, and Points Race are the other events where athletes can hope to secure Olympic qualification.

