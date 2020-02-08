Shafali Verma and Smriti Mandhana starred with the bat as India stayed alive in the women’s T20I tri-series after a seven-wicket win against Australia at the Junction Oval, Melbourne on Saturday.

Against world No 1 Australia, the openers laid the foundation for India’s highest successful run-chase in the shortest format.

Chasing an uphill 174 to keep their chances of qualifying for the final alive, India were off to a flying start thanks to the 16-year-old Verma. The teenager took on the Australian bowling lineup with carefree disdain, while Mandhana played ideal second fiddle.

Verma hit eight fours and a six in her 28-ball 49 while Mandhana played a steady hand to score a 48-ball 55. When the latter fell in the 19th over, India were on the verge of the win. Captain Harmanpreet Kaur and all-rounder Deepti Sharma finished off the chase with two balls to spare despite a couple of late hiccups.

Earlier, put in to bat, Australia posted a challenging 173/5 against India in the fifth T20I of the series.

Ashleigh Gardner smashed a 57-ball 93, while Meg Lanning chipped in with a 22-ball 37 after India skipper Kaur won the toss and elected to field at Junction Oval.

Gardner sent the ball across the fence 11 times and blasted three sixes in her 57-ball innings.

For India, Deepti Sharma (2/27) was the most outstanding bowler, snapping two wickets, while Rajeshwari Gayakwad (1/34), Radha Yadav (1/34) and Harleen Deol (1/21) took one wicket each.

India had earlier lost to Australia and England by an identical four-wicket margin in their last two matches in the series after starting with a win against Heather Knight’s side.

This meant that the Indian team had to win their final league game to stay alive and their chances of making the final will now depend on England winning the final match of the second stage against Australia.

How the tri-series table looks heading into a blockbuster Australia v England clash tomorrow... pic.twitter.com/Rpc495lLy6 — #7Cricket (@7Cricket) February 8, 2020

Brief scores :

Australia: 173/5 in 20 overs (Ashleigh Gardner 93; Deepti Sharma 2/27).

India: 177/3 in 19.4 overs (Smriti Mandhana 55, Shafali Verma 49; Megan Schutt 1/26).