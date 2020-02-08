The scoreboard of the fifth T20 international in the ongoing women’s tri-series will tell you that Smriti Mandhana top-scored with a superb half-century as India produced an improved batting show to notch up a seven-wicket win over hosts Australia in Melbourne on Saturday.

But the highlight of India’s highest ever successful run-chase in T20Is was a straight six hit by 16-year-old Shafali Verma, taking on the world No 1 bowler in the shortest format, Megan Schutt, no less.

Put in to bat, Australia posted 173/5, riding on a 57-ball 93 by Ashleigh Gardner and Meg Lanning’s 22-ball 37 after India skipper Harmanpreet Kaur won the toss and elected to field at Junction Oval.

India then returned to overhaul the target, scoring 177/3 in 19.4 overs.

Verma then came good at the top of the order, blasting a 28-ball 49 to give India a flying start. Her innings contained eight fours and that aforementioned six.

It came at the end of the powerplay with India off to a blazing start. Coming down the track, Verma picked up a good length ball from Schutt and smashed it down the ground. The hit cleared the sightscreen comfortably.

Smriti Mandhana (55) also smashed seven boundaries in her 48-ball innings to anchor the tricky chase. Jemimah Rodrigues also came out all cylinders blazing, making a quickfire 19-ball 30 with five fours.

In the end, skipper Harmanpreet (20 off 20 balls) and Deepti Sharma (11 off 4 balls) took the team home.

A huge straight six from Verma!



And a cheeky fist pump too from the Indian opener #AUSvIND pic.twitter.com/gJ5ksQyTI2 — cricket.com.au (@cricketcomau) February 8, 2020

That shot and the innings in general drew plenty of praise on social media:

I think Australia did India A favour by posting 170+. It meant there was no option but to attack, with nothing to lose. Just aided the innate fearlessness of Shafali Verma. What a knock.#AUSvIND — Snehal Pradhan (@SnehalPradhan) February 8, 2020

🔹 49 runs

🔹 28 balls

🔹 8 fours

🔹 1 six



Shafali Verma played a vital role in India's tri-series T20I win over Australia today.



What a way to gear up for the 2020 ICC Women's #T20WorldCup 🤩 pic.twitter.com/0yeuhbmZGm — T20 World Cup (@T20WorldCup) February 8, 2020

Shafali Smriti Jemima Harman and Deepti that’s what we need going into the World Cup as our order. Shafali is the X factor and will win us games if she gets going. This is one of India’s top wins against Australia. @BCCIWomen @wvraman @mandhana_smriti @ImHarmanpreet — Boria Majumdar (@BoriaMajumdar) February 8, 2020

A brilliant win from the visitors @BCCIWomen. A chase starting on a positive note usually ends as a successful one. That's why Shefali Verma's knock was so important. Good to see such a pool of 'impactful' players. Top Win against a Top side! #AUSvIND — That Cricket Guy (@Vivek7968) February 8, 2020

What a stellar effort from the Indian Women’s team to beat Australia. This is the highest successful run-chase for India in Women’s T20Is (174).

Shafali Verma (49 off 28) was terrific. Smriti Mandhana (55 off 48) batted till the 19th. Good knocks from Jemimah and Harmanpreet too — Sarang Bhalerao (@bhaleraosarang) February 8, 2020

Remarkable victory for India Women over the defending champions Australia Women, chase down 174 runs with 2 balls left. 16 year old Shafali Verma started with a firey start, Smriti guided the chase and Deepti finished the match. Great confidence booster ahead of the World Cup. — Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) February 8, 2020