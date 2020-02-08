The scoreboard of the fifth T20 international in the ongoing women’s tri-series will tell you that Smriti Mandhana top-scored with a superb half-century as India produced an improved batting show to notch up a seven-wicket win over hosts Australia in Melbourne on Saturday.
But the highlight of India’s highest ever successful run-chase in T20Is was a straight six hit by 16-year-old Shafali Verma, taking on the world No 1 bowler in the shortest format, Megan Schutt, no less.
Shafali Verma, Smriti Mandhana star against Australia in India’s record run-chase
Put in to bat, Australia posted 173/5, riding on a 57-ball 93 by Ashleigh Gardner and Meg Lanning’s 22-ball 37 after India skipper Harmanpreet Kaur won the toss and elected to field at Junction Oval.
India then returned to overhaul the target, scoring 177/3 in 19.4 overs.
Verma then came good at the top of the order, blasting a 28-ball 49 to give India a flying start. Her innings contained eight fours and that aforementioned six.
It came at the end of the powerplay with India off to a blazing start. Coming down the track, Verma picked up a good length ball from Schutt and smashed it down the ground. The hit cleared the sightscreen comfortably.
Smriti Mandhana (55) also smashed seven boundaries in her 48-ball innings to anchor the tricky chase. Jemimah Rodrigues also came out all cylinders blazing, making a quickfire 19-ball 30 with five fours.
In the end, skipper Harmanpreet (20 off 20 balls) and Deepti Sharma (11 off 4 balls) took the team home.
