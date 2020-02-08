Not a single ball could be bowled as rain washed out the second day’s play of the four-day unofficial Test between India A and New Zealand A in Lincoln on Saturday.

With no action possible in a day of disappointment, New Zealand remained at their overnight score of 276/5 in 90 overs.

Dane Cleaver (46) and Daryl Mitchell (36) were at the crease after the stumps were drawn following the end of first day.

Glenn Phillips’s fine half-century guided New Zealand A to a healthy score on the opening day of the second unofficial Test.

Phillips smashed nine fours and a six in his 80-ball 65, while Dane Cleaver (46 not out off 115 balls) and skipper Hamish Rutherford (40 off 79 balls) also chipped in with useful contributions after the hosts won the toss and decided to bat.

For India, medium pacers Mohammed Siraj (2/58) and Avesh Khan (2/57) took a couple of wickets each, while left-arm spinner Shahbaz Nadeem also snapped one. India’s ace off-spinner R Ashwin went wicket-less.

The opening unofficial Test between the two sides had ended in a draw with Shubman Gill scoring a half century and double century in the two innings.

