Pakistan pacer Naseem Shah, at 16, became the youngest bowler to take a hat-trick in Test cricket history when he achieved the feat against Bangladesh in Rawalpindi on Sunday. Shah picked up the wickets of Najmul Hossain Shanto, Taijul Islam and Mahmudullah to achieve the feat.

Pakistan were bowled out for 445 in their first innings with Babar Azam scoring 143 and Haris Sohail 75. Saif, playing his first Test, was on a pair after his second ball duck in the first innings but he started confidently to reach 16 with four boundaries before he was bowled by Naseem.

Sohail, whose position was in danger after consistent failures, hit seven fours and two sixes in his third Test half century before he holed out off spinner Taijul Islam to deep mid-wicket. A healthy 10,000-strong holiday crowd had come in anticipation of popular batsman Babar Azam scoring a double hundred.

But resuming at 342/3, Pakistan lost Azam to the first ball of the day. Azam seemed caught in two minds whether to play or leave a length delivery from pace bowler Abu Jayed and edged to Mohammad Mithun at first slip.

Azam’s 143 was his fifth Test hundred and a masterclass of attractive batting, which included a six and 18 fours. Asad Shafiq, who put on 137 for the fourth wicket with Azam, added just five to his overnight score before he was caught behind off fast bowler Ebadot Hossain for a 65 that included nine boundaries.

(With inputs from AFP)