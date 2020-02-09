Bangladesh produced a stunning fightback against India in Potchefstroom to win the Under-19 World Cup for the first time. Set 178 to win, Bangladesh slumped to 106/6 before captain Akbar Ali got them back on track.

A brief rainbreak meant a revised target of 170 from 46 overs, with Rakibul Hasan scoring the winning run to secure a three-wicket victory. India were not allowed to be their free-scoring selves in the early stages of their innings. India’s middle-order lost wickets at regular intervals and could only manage 177.

Bangladesh got off to a good start through openers Parvez Hossain and Tanzid Hasan, who set the tone for their side. Ravi Bishnoi’s spectacular burst brought India back to the contest but led by the ice cool Ali, Bangladesh got over the line to spark off wild celebrations in South Africa.

Here is how Twitter lauded the efforts of the young Bangladesh side:

Amazing for Bangladesh to win the U-19 Cricket World Cup, 20 years after becoming a Full Member.



Only finished in top 6 once in their first 9 appearances but been 3rd, 6th and champions in last 3 - a reminder of how new cricket powers can emerge with time and investment — Tim (@timwig) February 9, 2020

This is a huge moment for Bangladesh cricket. And on the evidence of today's match, very well deserved. #U19CWCFinal — Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) February 9, 2020

Well done Bangladesh U19’s! #magical Wonderful story of Bangla cricket & youth development goal... congrats #Tigers #worldchamps 👏👊🏻😎🕺 — Danny Morrison (@SteelyDan66) February 9, 2020

Heartiest congratulations to the Bangladesh U19 team for winning the ICC U19 Cricket World Cup 2020.

You made the whole country proud. #BANvIND #U19CWCFinal — Tamim Iqbal Khan (@TamimOfficial28) February 9, 2020

I was starting to think that India would have the Under-19 title in its keeping forever after. But that's not happening yet. Bangladesh were the better team today, had a superb tournament. This would have to be the biggest day in Bangladesh sport this far.



Enjoy this moment! — Rick Eyre on cricket (@rickeyrecricket) February 9, 2020

Bangladesh cricket has given a very strong message to the world. New U19 World Champions , Bangladesh #U19CWC #U19CWCFinal — Sana Mir ثناء میر (@mir_sana05) February 9, 2020

Great scenes in Potch where Bangladesh have won the U19 World Cup for the first time. Akbar Ali the hero and man of the match! #U19CWCFinal pic.twitter.com/J4vS18WKCr — Mazher Arshad (@MazherArshad) February 9, 2020

From 85/5 to a win! Emon’s knock despite injury and Akbar keeping his head under pressure won Bangladesh the game. #TeamIndia mustn’t lose heart though! Yashasvi’s temperament & Ravi’s googlies are huge takewayas!



Congrats Bangladesh on your maiden title! #INDvBAN — Mohammad Kaif (@MohammadKaif) February 9, 2020

Bangladesh’s economy & their under 19 cricket team is doing better than us...



😭😭😭 — Kunal Kamra (@kunalkamra88) February 9, 2020

How a 43 can be far more essential & bigger than those Hundreds. Again proves numbers are not everything. Easily the knock of the tournament, after looking at stakes & perspectives. Akbar Ali, lead from the front. #U19CWCFinal #U19CWC — That Cricket Guy (@Vivek7968) February 9, 2020

India might have lost, but the finals was one for the ages. Low scoring affair, shows India and Bangladesh both will have solid bowling lineups going forward. Jaiswal, Tyagi, Bishnoi, Priyam will be #FutureStars . #INDvBAN #U19CWCFinal #U19CWC — vishesh (@vroy38) February 9, 2020

Stunning moment for Bangladesh cricket: U19 world champions. — Simon Mann (@Cricket_Mann) February 9, 2020

What a moment for Bangladesh Cricket... they are the @cricketworldcup u19 world champions .... minnows?? What Minnows. Unbelievable effort from a talented cricket team #Futurestars #U19CWC #Bangladesh #WorldChampions pic.twitter.com/VMGVMxzM9u — Fiso Mazibuko (@mazzi007) February 9, 2020

AKBAR. RAKIBUL. TAMIM. HRIDOY. EMON. SHORIFUL. SAKIB. MAHMUDUL. SHAMIM. SHAHADAT. AVISHEK



REMEMBER THE NAMES#U19CWC — SHAKIB IS HAPPINESS (@Nafiu_Shakibian) February 9, 2020

Incredible scenes as Bangladesh celebrate their first ever U19 World Cup title!!#U19CWC | #INDvBAN | #FutureStars pic.twitter.com/OI2PXU7Eqw — Cricket World Cup (@cricketworldcup) February 9, 2020

Great scenes as @BCBtigers win the #U19CWC. The crowd and team are so emotional. Sad to see some serious aggro between the teams at the end as the Indians walked off. Incredible moment for Bangladesh cricket though. Understandable they are so intense — Guy Myles (@guybmyles) February 9, 2020

Well done Bangladesh. Thoroughly deserved maiden title victory.



Also, spare a thought for the Indian bowlers, esp Bishnoi for making a match out of this. #INDvBAN #U19CWC — Amit Banerjee (@akb287) February 9, 2020

A big shoutout to Bangladesh's team for winning the Under 19 World Cup. What a splendid victory for young men who love cricket and are making their county proud. Play on — Mehr Tarar (@MehrTarar) February 9, 2020