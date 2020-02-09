Bangladesh produced a stunning fightback against India in Potchefstroom to win the Under-19 World Cup for the first time. Set 178 to win, Bangladesh slumped to 106/6 before captain Akbar Ali got them back on track.
A brief rainbreak meant a revised target of 170 from 46 overs, with Rakibul Hasan scoring the winning run to secure a three-wicket victory. India were not allowed to be their free-scoring selves in the early stages of their innings. India’s middle-order lost wickets at regular intervals and could only manage 177.
Bangladesh got off to a good start through openers Parvez Hossain and Tanzid Hasan, who set the tone for their side. Ravi Bishnoi’s spectacular burst brought India back to the contest but led by the ice cool Ali, Bangladesh got over the line to spark off wild celebrations in South Africa.
Here is how Twitter lauded the efforts of the young Bangladesh side: