Ajinkya Rahane warmed up for the India’s upcoming Test series in New Zealand with an unbeaten 101 for the touring A side in the drawn four-day game against New Zealand A in Lincoln on Monday.

In response to New Zealand A’s 386/9, India A reached 467/5 in 109.3 overs when the game ended in a draw on the fourth and final day. Rahane stayed unbeaten on 101 off 148 balls with 15 fours and a six.

The end of the second unofficial Test also marked the end of the A tour.

Shubman Gill, who had scored a double hundred in the first game at number four, continued his good run with the bat, making another hundred on day three, this time as an opener. Gill, who is part of the Test squad as well, went on to make 136 when India A resumed play on day four at 107.

Rahane took over from there and got much needed time in the middle ahead of the first Test beginning in Wellington on February 21. A practice game will also be played before the series-opener.

Vijay Shankar made a valuable contribution with a 66-run knock as well while India number three Cheteshwar Pujara had made a solid half century on day three. He could only score a run on day four and was dismissed on 53.

Among the other Test regulars, off-spinner R Aswhin bowled 37.5 overs in the New Zealand innings, conceding 98 runs for two wickets.

Brief Scores:

New Zealand A 1st innings: 386 for 9 in 131.5 overs (Daryl Mitchell 103, Glenn Phillips 65; Sandeep Warrier 2/50).

India A 1st innings: 467/5 in 109.3 overs (Shubman Gill 136, Cheteshwar Pujara 53, Ajinkya Rahane 101 not out; Blair Tickner 1/71, Ed Nuttall 2/98).

With PTI Inputs