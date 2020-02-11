New Zealand defeated India by five wickets the third and final One-day international at Mount Maunganui on Tuesday to claim a 3-0 series clean sweep. A KL Rahul century was not enough to save the tourists, who set a target of 297 which New Zealand reached thanks to half centuries for Martin Guptill, Henry Nicholls and Colin de Grandhomme.

The hosts finished on 300/5 with 17 balls to spare. The Indian bowlers were sent on a leather hunt by the New Zealand batsmen with openers Martin Guptill and Henry Nicholls setting the tone in the first twenty overs. In came Yuzvendra Chahal weaving his magic and India were back in the contest. However, De Grandhomme’s 21-ball half-century and Tom Latham’s supporting part were enough to take their team home.

This was India’s ODI series whitewash in more than three decades. Pace spearhead Jasprit Bumrah going wicketless in all the three games was a big talking point. Shardul Thakur was expensive and caught the ire of commentators on Twitter.

Here’s how Twitter reacted to India’s series whitewash:

Major disappointments for India: Kohli 75 runs in 3 matches, Bumrah no wickets in 3 matches. Who would have thought? — Cricketwallah (@cricketwallah) February 11, 2020

First time in 31 years, India got whitewashed in 3+ match ODI series.



1983 vs West Indies (0-5)

1989 vs West Indies (0-5)

2020 vs New Zealand (0-3)#NZvIND #NZvsIND #INDvNZ #INDvsNZ — Tejan Shrivastava (@BeingTeJan) February 11, 2020

New Zealand was 240 for 5 from 42 overs then Thakur bowled two overs:



15 runs in 43rd over.

20 runs in 46th over.



Match finished. #NZvIND — Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) February 11, 2020

This is fairly comprehensive thulping of India. Thakur went for 87(9.1ov), 80(9) and 60(10). Saini -68(8),Kuldeep 84(10) , in M3/2 leaked heavily. In recent times, bowlers were winning as many matches as batsmen. Not this ODI series #INDvsNZ — Amit Das (@not_ghalib) February 11, 2020

Rohit Sharma and Shikhar Dhawan out injured. Virat Kohli and Jasprit Bumrah not firing. It was bound to happen. Nevertheless, credit where it's due to the Kiwis for their sheer resilience in the ODIs.#NZvIND — Wali Siddiqui (@DSportsWall) February 11, 2020

India lost every match of the series, Virat Kohli scored under 100 runs and Jasprit Bumrah went wicketless in the whole series!! We've seen everything today. — Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) February 11, 2020

Colin de Grandhomme demolishes Shardul Thakur. A whitewash. Need to rethink team selection and need the King back in form. #NZvIND #NZvsIND — Tarun Makhni (@tpsmakhni) February 11, 2020

Jadeja is ok when you have 3 other wicket taking options. Today we had only two of which Bumrah is out of form. Only one wickettaker Chahal, 2 inexperienced guys will not defend even 350. Kuldeep-Chahal had to play together. #NZvIND — Wanderer (@DisDatNothin) February 11, 2020

@gauravkalra75 Thakur continuing to bowl short as though he is an incarnation of Roberts,Holding, Marshall & Garner rolled into one beats the hell out of everything I thought I understood about this game. The blame lies with the team management for continuing to play him. — Gaurav Kajaria (@gauravkajaria) February 11, 2020

are we done with Shardul Thakur yet? — 𝗚𝗮𝘂𝘁𝗮𝗺 𝗦𝗼𝗱𝗵𝗶 (@GautamSodhi1) February 11, 2020

Zero opening stand!

Virat not in nick!

Boom not in nick!

And whenever India was sniffing opportunity, careless thakur was there to clean up all hard work!

End result - 3/0!!!! I know ODIs are "Irrelevant" at this time but this kinda hammering will be unforgettable. #INDvsNZ — Ketul Vaghela (@ketul_vaghela) February 11, 2020

ER for Shardul Thakur since comeback (overs)



6.88 (8)

6.60 (10)

8.60 (5)

8.89 (9)

6.00 (10)

9.49 (9.1)



Overall ER: 7.64 in 51.1 overs [six wickets]#NZvIND — Deepu Narayanan (@deeputalks) February 11, 2020

Shardul Thakur Missed Century By 13 Runs. It was great opportunity to had century, he completely missed out.. #NZvIND — RATHOD JATIN (@JA3RATHOD) February 11, 2020

Terrible. Doesn't deserve to be in the scheme of things at all. Need to look beyond Bumrah, Shami, Saini now that Bhuvi and Chahar are injured. No Thakur again please. — Nandan Sukthankar (@nandan_16) February 11, 2020

Name- @BLACKCAPS

Work- Whitewash.

After being whitewashed in T20's , great effort from New Zealand to whitewash India in the One day Series.

Bumrah being wicketless in the series was a big factor. #NZvIND — Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) February 11, 2020

New Zealand have done this convincingly....Hamilton, Auckland and Mount Manganui. Chased a big total, defended a small one....didn’t let Kohli score big, didn’t give a single wicket to Bumrah. What a turnaround. #NZvInd — Aakash Chopra (@cricketaakash) February 11, 2020

Mark my words..

Virat Kohli will give chance to Shardul Thakur again. He is that type of captain who believes in Bollywood climax type of miracles.#NZvsIND #NZvIND — S S (@rockhearted_) February 11, 2020

India couldn't defend 347 and 296.



They couldn't chase 273.



Bumrah couldn't take a wicket.



Kohli couldn't score a ton.



India looked completely incompetent against the hosts, after winning the T20I series 5-0. #NZvInd — Bharath Seervi (@SeerviBharath) February 11, 2020

Bumrah has been so ordinary with the white ball. Disappointing 3 games from the bowling and fielding department. Only good thing coming out if the series is the strength of middle order. #NZvIND — hmmmmm (@cric_gupshup) February 11, 2020

People blaming Shardul should remember that he was at least taking wickets.

Don't let Bumrah's stardom blind you. He bowled 30 overs without a wicket.

And we needed wickets so badly.

It's time we question his performance as well. #INDvsNZ #INDvNZ #NZvIND #NZvsIND — Dr.Infinity (@Ajith_Chandran_) February 11, 2020