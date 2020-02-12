Sandeep Lamichhane took a sensational six-wicket haul as Nepal bowled out the United States of America for the joint-lowest total in One-Day International cricket history on Wednesday.

In an ICC Cricket World Cup League Two match played in Kirtipur, USA matched Zimbabwe’s record as they got all-out for just 35 runs to hand Nepal an eight-wicket victory.

Asked to bat first at the Tribhuvan University International Cricket Ground, USA lost their first wicket with nothing on the board but managed to add 23 runs for the second wicket.

From there on, though, the visitors suffered a sensational collapse as they lost their final eight wickets for just 12 runs.

Leg-spinner Lamichhane returned with stunning figures of 6/16 in his six overs. Left-arm spinner Sushan Bhari, too, was brilliant and got four wickets for just five runs in his three overs.

Nepal were in a spot of bother when they lost their openers with just two runs on the board. But an unbeaten stand of 34 between Paras Khadka (20) and Dipendra Singh Airee (15) took the hosts to a comfortable victory in 5.2 overs.

The result put Nepal fourth on the list of biggest ODI victories in terms of number of balls remaining.

The player of the match was, of course, Lamichhane. The 19-year-old was at his best on the day as he ran through the USA batting line-up with his impeccable variations.

6⃣-1⃣-1⃣6⃣-6⃣



Best figures by a Nepal bowler in an ODI!



Sandeep Lamichhane, you beauty! 🤩#CWCL2 | #RoadToCWC23 pic.twitter.com/lfcQUdMOMO — ICC (@ICC) February 12, 2020

Brief scores

USA: 35 in 12 overs (Sandeep Lamichhane 6/16, Sushan Bhari 4/5).

Nepal: 36/2 in 5.2 overs (Paras Khadka 20*; Nosthush Kenjige 2/15).