Former Australian Test opener Matthew Renshaw has decided to take a break from cricket “to freshen up” after suffering a slump in his career, Cricket Australia announced on Wednesday.

The 23-year-old, who made his Australia debut against South Africa at the age of 20, was likely to be picked for the Cricket Australia XI squad against the England Lions development squad in a four-day game in Hobart this week but conveyed his decision of stepping away from the game to the selectors.

“No timeframe has been set on the Queenslander’s return although it is expected to be only a few weeks to refresh after a long and difficult summer,” Cricket Australia said.

Australian middle order batsman Glenn Maxwell had recently taken a short break from the game citing difficulties with regards to his mental health.

Renshaw hasn’t given any clear reason behind the need to take a break but Queensland Cricket’s general manager of performance, Bennett King has said that the coaching and support staff came to the conclusion that the opener would benefit from some time away from cricket.

The 23-year-old has gone without scoring a ton in 28 Sheffield Shield innings since being dropped from the Australian team in March 2018. Queensland Bulls also dropped him from this week’s Shield game.

“We’re confident Matthew will benefit from a break from the game to freshen up, and look forward to working with him once he is ready to resume playing,” King was quoted as saying.